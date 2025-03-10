Fuss about naked dress
Jackson: “Stop freaking out about nipples”
Last week, Paris Jackson showed a lot of skin in a nude dress in Paris. But not everyone thought this appearance was great, which is why the daughter of the "King of Pop" Michael Jackson is now defending herself against the nasty criticism on Instagram.
Wearing a black, transparent dress, Paris Jackson caused a real flurry of flashbulbs at the Stella McCartney fashion show last week. However, the 26-year-old revealed in an Instagram story that the appearance had triggered "mixed reactions".
"It's just a body"
The celebrity beauty went on to say that she had received "quite a lot of criticism" for her revealing look. "I don't really understand why the human body is the driving force behind so much discomfort for so many people," she explained.
She continued: "It's just a body. Just a body of a human being who is an animal." After all, people would always look at naked animals, Jackson said. "Don't feel uncomfortable with our bodies. It's your body, you have one, I have one, we all have one. It's all right. There's nothing wrong with it."
Nudity "no big deal"
Jackson also noted that "as animals" we still "abided by the laws of nature" until "one day humans decided that we're not animals, that we're going to wear clothes and rule over all the other animals".
Nudity was "really not a big deal", she continued, as she had "more important things to do" - and concluded her video with the words: "Stop freaking out about nipples, damn it!"
Jackson showed a lot of skin
Despite the harsh criticism from her fans, Jackson has repeatedly appeared in semi-sheer or transparent looks in Paris in recent days. The singer also posted the sexy outfits on Instagram.
For example, she wore a black, see-through dress for a party on the fringes of Fashion Week, as well as a rather provocative look by Vivienne Westwood, especially on the back.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
