Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Six men arrested

Major blow against organized drug trafficking

Nachrichten
10.03.2025 10:00

Successful investigation in the fight against drug smuggling! An international organization is said to have imported several kilos of cocaine from Germany and Slovenia and sold it in the Salzkammergut region. The arrest of two Bosnians (33, 37) set the ball rolling. Four more were caught and almost 50 were reported.

0 Kommentare

They are said to have smuggled kilos of coke into the Salzkammergut and sold it there. Extensive investigations put a stop to an association suspected of having brought several kilos of cocaine from Slovenia and Germany to Austria between around 2020 and the end of November 2024 and reselling it for profit in the Attnang, Timelkam, Hallein and Salzburg areas.

Caught on a smuggling run
The arrest of two main suspects from Bosnia (33 and 37 years old) set the ball rolling. The two were on their way back to Austria from Germany and, according to the police, had "large quantities" of cocaine in their luggage.

Pubs as a hub
Subsequently, another four people, a 36-year-old Serb, a 30-year-old Bosnian woman, a Bosnian and a German aged 36 and 49, who were also active as smugglers, sub-distributors and contributors, were arrested. The white powder was mainly trafficked in various Bosnian bars and at a snack bar in the district of Vöcklabruck. The profits were used to finance personal consumption, gambling addiction and faster repayment of house loans.

54 people targeted
A total of six people were remanded in custody in Wels prison. A further 48 people, purchasers and sub-distributors were charged by the public prosecutor's office in Wels under the Narcotic Substances Act. The 33-year-old, the 36-year-old and the 37-year-old are still in custody. The 30-year-old woman, the 36-year-old man and the 49-year-old man were released in exchange for lenient measures.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf