Match threatened with cancellation
Police storm Rapid sector after Bengals attack
Bad scenes in Hartberg! The Bundesliga match against Rapid could not be kicked off on time due to fan riots. Reason: After a Bengal attack, the police stormed the visitors' sector ...
What happened?
Half an hour before kick-off, things suddenly went crazy in the visitors' sector. A few of the numerous Rapid fans attacked the police - with wooden slats and Bengals, because they allegedly wanted to carry out identity checks and had objections to green and white banners. Then the situation escalated.
The police stormed the Rapid sector with full force and, according to Sky information, did not even stop at older spectators, women and children. The entire guest sector then fled onto the pitch, meaning the match could not be kicked off.
Hartberg boss mediates
Brigitte Annerl was in the middle of it all as a level-headed mediator. The Hartberg boss: "I tried to calm the situation. But it's clear that when they see the police using pepper sprays where children and older people are standing, they are angry. But they have assured me that they will go back into the sector and stay calm there."
Referee Sebastian Gishamer on Sky: "Safety must be guaranteed, only then can we blow the whistle." And that's what happened at 5.45 pm.
Impending repercussions
But: The incidents in Hartberg will definitely have repercussions, proceedings by the Bundesliga are to be expected. However, according to a league spokesperson, a first-instance verdict is not yet expected on Monday. First of all, the various reports would have to be obtained, he said.
