You always look for explanations for an illness so that you can perhaps deal with it better. Have you found an explanation for yourself?

I think so. First of all, the constant stress in my job, which I always played down. Then the separate life with my family. My wife and two boys live down in Bosnia. I can't afford to bring them up here on my salary. I really hope that the older one, who is now 24, can come to Austria. And the third thing was that my youngest son was diagnosed with autism. I am convinced that it is linked to a vaccine that he was given when he was 17 months old.