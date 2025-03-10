Man or machine? Who will win the match?

The fear of being replaced by machines has been around for a long time. But it has probably never been as justified as it is now. The world is at a crossroads. Reason enough for the Vorarlberg Chamber of Labor to invite the renowned Austrian philosopher Lisz Hirn to Feldkirch as part of the "Knowledge for Life" lecture series. A central question of her work is: "What must the new human being be like"? In her lecture, Hirn discussed the effects of technological development on our self-image and emphasized the need to rethink what it means to be human. Sounds very philosophical? It is, but the topic has a very real and tangible background. Many political developments are heading in a worrying direction, which is partly reflected in a new understanding of technology. Humans are to be optimized - the vision of the superhuman, who is flawless and perfect, has become socially acceptable.