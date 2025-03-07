With two powerplay goals to four match pucks

The home side had the game well under control, while the Hungarians reached their limits again. Even extra toughness didn't help, as the Bulls were simply being rebuffed at the moment. Or is punished. As did Hochkofler, who had Gaunce in a headlock after a scrum and didn't give him a chance. The visitors continued to run into a wall, and even taking the goalie off early didn't change anything. Ice bull Tolvanen celebrated his second shutout in a row.