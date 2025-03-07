Series 3:0 for Bulls
With two powerplay goals to four match pucks
The Ice Bulls also won their third quarter-final against Fehervar in the Ice Hockey League in front of over 3000 spectators in the Eisarena. After the 2:0 victory, David's crew can already seal the deal on Sunday.
The third duel between the champions and Fehervar was breathtakingly fast from the opening face-off. But the first period was also in a hurry - it was wrapped up in just 25 goalless minutes. With the most ice time for Bulls defenseman Murphy, who was also selected for the Champions Hockey League team of the 2024/25 season. And also provided the accents and goal assists yesterday.
Because in the middle period, things soon happened in a flash twice in the power play. First, the Canadian hammered home the rebound, which Schneider buried from a very tight angle. While the overtime lasted 16 seconds, it was then only nine. Murphy made a very sharp pass, Nissner held out his stick and the Bulls led 2:0.
The home side had the game well under control, while the Hungarians reached their limits again. Even extra toughness didn't help, as the Bulls were simply being rebuffed at the moment. Or is punished. As did Hochkofler, who had Gaunce in a headlock after a scrum and didn't give him a chance. The visitors continued to run into a wall, and even taking the goalie off early didn't change anything. Ice bull Tolvanen celebrated his second shutout in a row.
"We scored our goals when we needed them," summed up coach Oliver David. For Murphy, who once again excelled, it was clear: "Our game was certainly good to watch and felt that way. We put in another strong performance."
So the bus will be heading to Szekesfehervar again today, where the first of four match pucks awaits the Salzburg team in the fourth game on Sunday.
KAC regained the series lead with a 6-2 win against Pustertal and Bolzano (3-1 against Villach) on home ice.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
