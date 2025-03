Nine-year-old flown to hospital after tobogganing accident

A nine-year-old boy was injured in a tobogganing accident in Berwang (Reutte district) on Friday morning. The Belgian was tobogganing down the valley together with a 17-year-old girl. Suddenly, the two of them went over the edge of the run and crashed into the impact protection of a tree. The child was injured and flown to hospital in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, reported the police. The older girl remained uninjured.