“Motorcycles are very affordable as second vehicles”

The Kropfitsch two-wheeler store in Klagenfurt is putting on a two-day biker trade fair. "We have over 400 motorcycles in operation," says Managing Director Helmuth Riedl. Who can look back on a long tradition. "Our business has been around for 105 years. Anna Riedl will be the fourth generation to take it over." The offers are now cheaper. "Above all, we get the latest 2025 models from all over the world for the Biker Days. The Honda Hornet CB 1000 and the Kawasaki Z 900, both of which have more than 200 hp and can reach 300 km/h, are very popular." Such a hot iron costs just under 30,000 euros. Cheaper models for everyday use are also available from 3000 euros.