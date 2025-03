Two glaciers are already too small to measure

The glacier near the Rudolfshütte in Uttendorf already had the biggest decline the year before. In two years, the loss in length was almost 100 meters. The melting is accelerating from year to year. "Since 1960, the Ödenwinklkees has lost more than 600 meters in length, a third of it in the last eight years," says Salzburg glaciologist Gabriel Seitlinger in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.