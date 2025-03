11,500 women are already joining the fire departments

"Highly committed"

"I am delighted that more and more women are finding their way into the fire department and are also asserting themselves in leadership positions," explains Provincial Fire Service Commander Didi Fahrafellner. Female members are now an integral part of the fire department. "They do outstanding work and are highly committed. We would like to use International Women's Day to express our appreciation for the women in our organization and hope that we can continue the positive trend in the future," says Fahrafellner.