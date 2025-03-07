Vienna public transport bus crashes into lighting pole

Car on its roof after rollover

Meanwhile, there was also a spectacular accident on Thursday afternoon. When the professional fire department arrived at the scene of the accident in Döblinger Sandgasse at around 3.30 pm, a Subaru was lying on its roof in the middle of the road. The two occupants were probably uninjured, but the driver could not really remember what had happened. The car also damaged two parked cars in the rollover. Operating materials were secured, but the 38A line was unable to run for a short time.