Cause unclear
Vienna public transport bus crashes into lighting pole
A bus on behalf of Wiener Linien crashed into a signpost, a traffic sign and a lighting pole in Vienna's Leopoldstadt district early on Friday morning. A spectacular accident had already occurred on Thursday: a car overturned and came to rest on its roof - but the driver could not remember anything ...
Fortunately, the bus was traveling without passengers when it left the road. The objects were severely damaged by the impact and some were even torn out of their anchoring.
Bus driver remained uninjured
The Vienna professional fire department was alerted immediately and quickly arrived at the scene of the accident, where the bus had already been secured. The damaged but roadworthy bus could be removed from the scene by the uninjured driver, but subsequently had to be taken away by a towing service.
Cause of the accident unclear
The fire department's emergency services ensured that the demolished road signs, signposts and lighting mast were quickly removed from the road. They also checked that the lighting pole no longer posed a danger due to residual current. It remains unclear for the time being why this spectacular accident occurred. The police have started an investigation.
Car on its roof after rollover
Meanwhile, there was also a spectacular accident on Thursday afternoon. When the professional fire department arrived at the scene of the accident in Döblinger Sandgasse at around 3.30 pm, a Subaru was lying on its roof in the middle of the road. The two occupants were probably uninjured, but the driver could not really remember what had happened. The car also damaged two parked cars in the rollover. Operating materials were secured, but the 38A line was unable to run for a short time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
