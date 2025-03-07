Caritas home collection against need in Germany underway

Home collection for Austria started at the beginning of March

Ulrike Zechner-Kamberger is one of around 2,500 volunteers who are currently ringing doorbells in Salzburg and the Tyrolean lowlands. She is asking for help on her own doorstep in Salzburg-Liefering. "We are 26 collectors this year. There have been more. This year we are visiting around 840 households in our district," she says. "I like doing this, it's important to me that we can support our people here in Liefering and via Caritas throughout Salzburg. For example, we have the Vinzitisch and the Vinzibus through the parish - we couldn't do that without the donations. And Caritas does a great job, for example in helping young people."