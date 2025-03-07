Strong run with potential

He not only saw a clear best time from Cameron Bolton (Aus), who beat the rest of the field by over six tenths of a second, but also his young Skiclub Montafon colleague Elias Leitner, who achieved his best qualifying result to date in 20th place and thus secured his participation in the knockout heats in the first run. "That was a strong run," said the veteran, who was delighted with the newcomer, who is competing in his first full World Cup season this winter and has already scored points twice. "It was definitely a confirmation of his talents and I hope that the result will also give him a lot of confidence for the race."