Because of tariff expansion
China criticizes USA: “duplicitous” policy
China's foreign minister has criticized US foreign policy and warned Washington against trade disputes. If every country gives priority to itself and its views on power and status, the world will return to "the law of the jungle", said Wang Yi at the People's Congress in Beijing.
Major powers should fulfill their international obligations, he warned, referring to the cuts in development aid abroad under US President Donald Trump.
Wang also warned Washington about the US tariff policy against China. "No country should imagine that it can suppress China and maintain good relations with China at the same time," Wang said. "Such duplicitous actions are not good for the stability of bilateral relations or for building mutual trust." If pressure is exerted on the People's Republic, China will take decisive countermeasures, Wang said.
USA extends tariffs - China reacts
A trade war has been brewing between China and the US since this week. Washington doubled the tariffs on Chinese goods. They now stand at 20 percent. Beijing responded by announcing counter-tariffs on US agricultural products and further measures against certain companies from the United States.
The government's work report, which Premier Li Qiang presented at the start of the People's Congress on Wednesday, stated that China rejects power politics and protectionism in any form and advocates international fairness and justice. Beijing, on the other hand, has been criticized for its power ambitions in the South China Sea, where both China and the Philippines lay claim to resource-rich areas. China has also been putting pressure on the independently governed island republic of Taiwan, which it regards as part of its territory, for years.
Ukraine war "avoidable"
Wang still saw obstacles to peace negotiations in the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. China supports all efforts to achieve peace, said the chief diplomat. "At the same time, however, we should also recognize that the causes of this crisis are multi-layered and complex." Although the negotiating table is the end point of the conflict, the positions of "all parties" are not entirely in agreement, Wang said.
According to Wang, the war in Ukraine, which has been going on for more than three years, could have been avoided in hindsight. All parties should learn from the crisis that security is based on reciprocity and equality and that the security of one country cannot be built on the insecurity of others, he warned.
China has not yet condemned Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and is backing Moscow with its stance. The People's Republic has also been accused of supporting the Russian arms industry by supplying important goods that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.