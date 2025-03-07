China criticizes USA: “duplicitous” policy

The government's work report, which Premier Li Qiang presented at the start of the People's Congress on Wednesday, stated that China rejects power politics and protectionism in any form and advocates international fairness and justice. Beijing, on the other hand, has been criticized for its power ambitions in the South China Sea, where both China and the Philippines lay claim to resource-rich areas. China has also been putting pressure on the independently governed island republic of Taiwan, which it regards as part of its territory, for years.