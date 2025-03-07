“SOKO Bankomat” now chases Dutch master blasters

Security measures tightened at banking summit

The newly established working group is now set to intensify the hunt for the new mafia. "With the ATM working group, we are sending out a clear signal: Criminal structures will find no room in Austria. By closely networking the security authorities and cooperating with banks and international partners, we are ensuring that we can take swift, efficient and effective action against this form of crime," emphasizes Andreas Holzer, Director of the Federal Criminal Police Office.