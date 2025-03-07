3:2 after 2nd overtime
Linz were back in the series in the 88th minute
It doesn't work without drama! After the Black Wings were knocked out 3-2 in the 83rd minute in quarterfinal 2 in Graz, game 3 went into overtime again on Thursday. This time it was the Linzers who were celebrating, as Shawn St-Amant scored in the 88th minute to make it 3-2 and tie the series at 2-1.
It was the 88th minute of the game when Black Wings forward Shawn St-Amant scored at 23:08 in overtime to give Ice Hockey Linz a 3-2 win after the second overtime and the ice rink shook! In which the 4100 fans had chanted in the middle of the second period: "We want to see the Linzers!" "Absolutely right. They woke us up, because it just wasn't good enough before," said striker Andi Kristler into the Puls24 microphone. Especially as the Black Wings, who were without the injured Wolf and actually wanted to keep Graz busy in their own zone, were only chasing the puck against the 99ers, who were stronger in all respects - and, as in quarter-final 1, trailing:
- Brunner took the disk to the goal, which bounced luckily in front of Antonitsch - 0:1 (6th).
- Just two minutes after St-Amant had also scored in the third duel (8.), another Graz fourth-line player, Kainz, poked the puck into the net - 1:2 (10.).
The score was 2:2 with 42 seconds to go
Linz, who were outplayed in their own arena against aggressive and dangerous Graz, were kept in the game by goalie Tirronen - and woke up at the end of the second period! Linz were the better team in the final period, but it seemed as if Graz and goalie Gunnarsson could defend the win - until the big chance came in the last minute: First penalty and overtime, plus a sixth player on the ice instead of goalie Tirronen: 6 against 4! Linz capitalized: Collins won the face-off and deflected Knott's shot on goal with 42 seconds left - 2:2! The arena shook and was to get even louder in the 2nd overtime when St-Amant scored! The EHC now travels to Graz with a 1:2 draw instead of a hopeless 0:3 deficit in the best-of-7 series. Linz is back!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
