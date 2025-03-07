Linz were back in the series in the 88th minute

The score was 2:2 with 42 seconds to go

Linz, who were outplayed in their own arena against aggressive and dangerous Graz, were kept in the game by goalie Tirronen - and woke up at the end of the second period! Linz were the better team in the final period, but it seemed as if Graz and goalie Gunnarsson could defend the win - until the big chance came in the last minute: First penalty and overtime, plus a sixth player on the ice instead of goalie Tirronen: 6 against 4! Linz capitalized: Collins won the face-off and deflected Knott's shot on goal with 42 seconds left - 2:2! The arena shook and was to get even louder in the 2nd overtime when St-Amant scored! The EHC now travels to Graz with a 1:2 draw instead of a hopeless 0:3 deficit in the best-of-7 series. Linz is back!