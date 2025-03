Widhölzl: “Only humans and not machines”

"We took silver, of course we would have liked to win gold, but it didn't quite come together. I'm happy with silver, it was a very close race", said Widhölzl and added: "It was still close with Norway, you can also go home with bronze". The coach defended his jumpers from possible criticism for missing out on the title. "They wanted to win, that's clear, that was also the goal. But they are only human and not machines."