New serious allegations
Viennese IS fan: not monitored despite suspicion?
The story surrounding the arrest of the 14-year-old potential assassin from Vienna's Westbahnhof train station continues to pose a mystery. Now parents and classmates are making serious accusations against the authorities to the "Krone" newspaper.
One parent, for example, feels that he was poorly informed and too late. "Then you read in the newspaper what this boy is supposed to have had with him - a knife, instructions for explosives, an IS flag. And then you start to think: My child was sitting right next to him. Every day. It could have turned out very differently. I only really blew a fuse when I realized that."
My child was sitting right next to him.
Many questions about the background
Naturally, there are many questions about the background and the investigation. Should we perhaps have reacted earlier? According to the Vienna Education Directorate, the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence Service (DSN) had already been informed of the suspected radicalization in December. They added: "Thanks to the activities of the school, the authorities, the principal and the teachers, it was possible to uncover the case and thus prevent worse things from happening."
However, the DSN now states: "The report was made to the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate or the Provincial Office, not to the DSN."
Police informed since December, but needed a tip from Germany
This is interesting on several levels. After all, the regulations of the Education Directorate stipulate complete documentation in such cases of danger. One thing is certain: investigators from the State Office for State Protection and Counterterrorism and WEGA forces arrested the young man with Turkish roots at the school on February 10. However, the decisive tip-off only came from the German Federal Criminal Police Office.
So the question remains: who was actually monitoring the potential attacker?
