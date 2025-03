Men’s combined team on large hill from 12 noon

"Would be far too dangerous"

The combined team competition was rescheduled later. ÖSV combined skiing coach Christoph Bieler saw no alternative to the postponement. "This is definitely the right decision. It would have been far too dangerous," said Bieler. Johannes Lamparter took the postponement in his stride. "It's a bit of a hassle, but it's the same for everyone. I think it was the right decision for the safety of the athletes. It's not easy for the jury," said the former world champion, who wanted to use the afternoon for cross-country training.