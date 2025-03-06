Furniture retail multinational XXXLutz expands in Poland

"Rough economic headwind"

Since July 2022, the company had held a 50 percent stake in the furniture retailer and manufacturer from Poland and is now also acquiring the remaining 50 percent. "Together, we will counter the growing online trade and the tough economic headwinds in our industry. We firmly believe in brick-and-mortar retail in combination with a strong online store," emphasizes XXXLutz spokesperson Thomas Saliger. The aim is to offer customers in Poland even more choice and even better prices, he said.