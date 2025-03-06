BRW Group taken over
Furniture retail multinational XXXLutz expands in Poland
It has long been one of the largest furniture retailers in the world - and is apparently still not satisfied. The XXXLutz Group is taking over the Polish furniture retailer and manufacturer BRW Group, including 5,000 employees and 82 of its own stores.
At the beginning of January, XXXLutz announced the takeover of the German Porta Group, including 140 locations. Two months later, the furniture retail multinational operating from Wels announced its next deal: The group from Upper Austria is now taking over the entire BRW Group in Poland.
"Rough economic headwind"
Since July 2022, the company had held a 50 percent stake in the furniture retailer and manufacturer from Poland and is now also acquiring the remaining 50 percent. "Together, we will counter the growing online trade and the tough economic headwinds in our industry. We firmly believe in brick-and-mortar retail in combination with a strong online store," emphasizes XXXLutz spokesperson Thomas Saliger. The aim is to offer customers in Poland even more choice and even better prices, he said.
BRW Group Chairman Mariusz Sosnierz sees "the best conditions for future development with clear growth opportunities" thanks to the clarified ownership structure.
Six billion euros in annual turnover
XXXLutz is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. The network has grown to more than 370 furniture stores in 14 countries and employs more than 27,100 people. With an annual turnover of six billion euros, it is one of the three largest furniture retailers in the world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
