Do you love carnival as much as I do?

It's finally over again. At least for a year. Not that I wouldn't begrudge carnival to carnival lovers. But it does intrude unasked into the lives of carnival lovers like me, in the form of noise and bad music, road closures and bypasses, alcohol controls (which don't apply to me, but still affect me), but above all through demonstrations of friendship from complete strangers in masks who want to inspire civilians like me on the street for their carnival. "Why don't you put on a red cardboard nose too?" a school friend said to me on Shrove Monday and "Just join in, it'll be easier then!". If everyone went along with everything they didn't like just to make it easier, the world would be an even darker place than it already is.