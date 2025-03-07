Criticism of consultants
Uproar over “self-control” in budget restructuring
In order to get the budget back on track, St. Pölten is relying on an association whose president, however, is Mayor Matthias Stadler himself. The People's Party is therefore calling for an independent partner.
The provincial capital is in dire financial straits. So much so that the state - as reported - is demanding the creation of a consolidation concept. Not too much of a problem for St. Pölten, according to the town hall. After all, a corresponding path was already taken last year. "It brings us savings of up to 25 percent in many areas," says Mayor Matthias Stadler.
Following the letter from the state, the aim now is to analyze the overall situation in detail and start the savings process with the help of experts. The "KDZ - Center for Administrative Research" association will help with this. "It has established itself as a competent partner that also accompanies other cities on this path," says St. Pölten's Finance Director Thomas Wolfsberger.
Familiar faces
However, the city's People's Party sees this as a major problem - especially in view of the personnel structure of the Vienna-based association. Matthias Stadler is at the helm as President, while Thomas Wolfsberger is one of the auditors. "We are campaigning for an independent partner. But it seems that Mayor Stadler would rather have President Stadler look over his shoulder," said ÖVP finance spokesperson Susanne Binder-Novak, criticizing the links between KDZ and St. Pölten.
She is therefore calling on the city's finance department to obtain further offers from established consulting firms. "Only with transparency can we succeed in solving the problems caused by the city government," says Binder-Novak.
Double-digit millions
Meanwhile, the SPÖ is planning to form a steering group in the finance committee with the participation of all parliamentary groups. Measures for medium-term, structural savings in the double-digit million range are to be worked out by the end of May.
