Uproar over “self-control” in budget restructuring

Familiar faces

However, the city's People's Party sees this as a major problem - especially in view of the personnel structure of the Vienna-based association. Matthias Stadler is at the helm as President, while Thomas Wolfsberger is one of the auditors. "We are campaigning for an independent partner. But it seems that Mayor Stadler would rather have President Stadler look over his shoulder," said ÖVP finance spokesperson Susanne Binder-Novak, criticizing the links between KDZ and St. Pölten.