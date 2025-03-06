Viennese field hockey ace:
“The assassin raced past club colleagues”
Suddenly the horror was very close. How Fiona Felber, captain of Austria's national field hockey team, experienced the attack in Mannheim that claimed two lives.
As captain, Fiona Felber recently led the Austrian national field hockey team to silver at the Indoor World Championships in Croatia. In Germany, she managed to defend her title in the German Indoor Championships with the Mannheim Hockey Club before the World Championships.
"There was only blue light to see"
On Monday, she was in her apartment in Mannheim when a friend sent her a screenshot of a breaking news report: "Car driver crashed into a crowd of people". Immediately afterwards, she heard sirens: "My apartment is on the way to the city center. Suddenly there were only blue lights. For ten minutes, only ambulances and police cars drove past." Then a cell phone app, which also warns of natural disasters, sent an urgent warning to stay out of Mannheim city center.
Of course, the attack is also a big topic at the Mannheim Hockey Club. Fiona, daughter of ORF sports reporter Andreas Felber, says: "The attacker drove past some of my club colleagues in his car. And some of my teammates who live in the city center couldn't get home for a long time because everything was blocked off."
The second fatal attack in a short space of time
Felber knows the Planken shopping street, where the mentally ill attacker Alexander S. drove along in his white Ford Fiesta, very well: "It's the most important shopping street in Mannheim, all the stores are there. If you need something, you go there. It's really tough that something like this happened so close by." It was the second attack in Mannheim in a short space of time. On May 31, 2024, an Afghan fatally injured a police officer in a knife attack in the city.
