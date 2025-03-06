“The assassin raced past club colleagues”

The second fatal attack in a short space of time

Felber knows the Planken shopping street, where the mentally ill attacker Alexander S. drove along in his white Ford Fiesta, very well: "It's the most important shopping street in Mannheim, all the stores are there. If you need something, you go there. It's really tough that something like this happened so close by." It was the second attack in Mannheim in a short space of time. On May 31, 2024, an Afghan fatally injured a police officer in a knife attack in the city.