A positive sign?
Leclerc on Hamilton: “I’m amazed that …”
Charles Leclerc has discovered a surprising similarity between himself and his new team-mate Lewis Hamilton. "I'm amazed that our driving styles are very similar," said the Monegasque. This may well be an advantage for Ferrari.
How does Hamilton perform in the Ferrari and how does the collaboration with Leclerc work? Speculation is rife before the start of the new Formula 1 season. "It's not yet the case that I feel perfectly comfortable in the new car, that will take some time, but that's what test drives are for," the Briton recently let his first impressions leak out.
Now his team-mate Leclerc has also spoken out and explained that he is amazed that the Briton's driving style is similar to his own. A very positive sign, according to the Monegasque: "Because I think we want the same thing from the car, and it's easier for the team because we want to go in the same direction."
Leclerc wants to attack with Hamilton
As "Speedweek" reports, Leclerc is also said to have gained positive initial impressions of working with Hamilton. "We've already spent a lot of time together since the start of the year - less on the race track and more off it. We've been in the photo studio, for example, and that's obviously not one of our favorite things to do. But it's part of our work," says Leclerc.
Before the new season begins in Australia on March 16, the task now is to find the optimum set-up. "Now I'm looking forward to racing with Lewis and getting Ferrari back to the top," says Leclerc, already motivated.
