Leclerc on Hamilton: “I’m amazed that …”

Leclerc wants to attack with Hamilton

As "Speedweek" reports, Leclerc is also said to have gained positive initial impressions of working with Hamilton. "We've already spent a lot of time together since the start of the year - less on the race track and more off it. We've been in the photo studio, for example, and that's obviously not one of our favorite things to do. But it's part of our work," says Leclerc.