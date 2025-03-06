It’s all a question of trust

So it was only fitting that festival director Bernhard Steirer also addressed the current crisis of trust between the local cultural scene and politics at the opening: For a long time, organizers could have relied on a trusting relationship with funding bodies. "But this relationship has soured, the tone has changed and that's a shame. I appeal for a return to good manners," he says, alluding to the recent budget cuts and the hasty reshuffle of the cultural board of trustees. It was criticism that the political leaders had perhaps expected - and did not want to hear: Both Karlheinz Kornhäusl, State Councillor for Culture, and Günter Riegler, City Councillor for Culture, were "unable to attend".