Ready to collect: “Odi” starts crystal games!

Kvitfjell translates as "white mountain". And for Austria's men, the place where the tiresome winless streak of 35 races without making it to the top step of the podium should finally come to an end. There are three chances on the 1994 Olympic course, with the first downhill race taking place on Friday. It's also about second place in the Nations Cup - head coach Marko Pfeifer's declared last goal of the season: "The Swiss are currently in a different league - but we want to get the Norwegians, that's our goal."