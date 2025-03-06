Spring in sight
Up to 22.5 degrees: Austria warmer than Spain
In the coming days, spring-like temperatures will continue to rise throughout Austria. We can expect up to 22.5 degrees (!) at the weekend. By comparison, it will remain rainy and cold in Spain at the weekend with a maximum of nine degrees.
The coming weekend will bring more spring-like temperatures to Austria. Friday will remain a little cooler and bring scattered rain showers. However, the sun will increasingly prevail in the east, bringing temperatures between eleven and 20 degrees. The wind will blow moderately to briskly from southerly directions.
In the east, Saturday will start with dense fields of cloud, which will clear completely as the day progresses. Only in the classic valleys of the Tauern will a moderate southerly foehn be noticeable, in the eastern lowlands a brisk south-easterly wind will freshen up. Minus four to plus four degrees in the morning. The daytime highs will climb to 21 degrees later on.
Sunday will be mostly dry and sunny. From Vorarlberg to Carinthia there may be isolated patches of cloud, which will cool things down briefly. In the rest of the country, it will remain mostly spring-like warm with temperatures between 13 and 22.5 degrees.
In the north-east, the sun will still be shining on Monday, but during the day, extensive patches of cloud will repeatedly move through from the south. From East Tyrol to the Graz Basin, the chance of rain will increase slightly in the afternoon. The wind will blow weakly to moderately from the south. The highest temperatures during the day will be a mild ten to 20 degrees.
