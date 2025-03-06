Superhero grandpa?
Pattinson is afraid of being “too old” for Batman
Normally, the question of age is always discussed when it comes to actresses in Hollywood. Robert Pattinson himself is now changing that. The 38-year-old has now revealed that he is afraid he will soon be "too old" to slip into the Batman costume again.
In an interview with "Hero" magazine, the British actor, who first played the superhero in the bat costume in 2022, was asked about the current state of production for "The Batman: Part II". The sequel with him was originally due to be released in cinemas in October 2026.
Pattinson becomes the "old Batman"
However, filming, which was scheduled for 2024, was then postponed because director Matt Reeves had not yet finished the script. When asked whether production will start this year, Pattinson replied: "I bloody hope so."
The whole thing has been going on far too long for him because he's not getting any younger: "I started out as a young Batman and I'll be the fucking old Batman in the sequel."
Lives healthier now
However, the "Twilight" star also reveals that he has decided to live more consciously as he gets older: "I'm 38 and therefore old. However, I am old and healthier. I think I've even managed to lower my biological age."
If you believe "Grandpa Robert", this will apparently be urgently necessary. Because Pattinson's contract stipulates that he will also play Batman in a third part. And until this is in cinemas, "I'll probably retire straight after that!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
