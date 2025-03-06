Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Superhero grandpa?

Pattinson is afraid of being “too old” for Batman

Nachrichten
06.03.2025 16:30

Normally, the question of age is always discussed when it comes to actresses in Hollywood. Robert Pattinson himself is now changing that. The 38-year-old has now revealed that he is afraid he will soon be "too old" to slip into the Batman costume again.

0 Kommentare

In an interview with "Hero" magazine, the British actor, who first played the superhero in the bat costume in 2022, was asked about the current state of production for "The Batman: Part II". The sequel with him was originally due to be released in cinemas in October 2026.

Pattinson becomes the "old Batman" 
However, filming, which was scheduled for 2024, was then postponed because director Matt Reeves had not yet finished the script. When asked whether production will start this year, Pattinson replied: "I bloody hope so."

Robert Pattinson first appeared as Batman in 2022. The actor is set to slip into the superhero suit two more times. (Bild: ©Warner Bros / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)
Robert Pattinson first appeared as Batman in 2022. The actor is set to slip into the superhero suit two more times.
(Bild: ©Warner Bros / Everett Collection / picturedesk.com)

The whole thing has been going on far too long for him because he's not getting any younger: "I started out as a young Batman and I'll be the fucking old Batman in the sequel."

Lives healthier now
However, the "Twilight" star also reveals that he has decided to live more consciously as he gets older: "I'm 38 and therefore old. However, I am old and healthier. I think I've even managed to lower my biological age."

If you believe "Grandpa Robert", this will apparently be urgently necessary. Because Pattinson's contract stipulates that he will also play Batman in a third part. And until this is in cinemas, "I'll probably retire straight after that!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf