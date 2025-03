“One of the biggest robberies in soccer”

"Can't believe what I've just seen"

"It's one of the biggest robberies you'll ever see in soccer. I can't believe what I've just seen. PSG were absolutely outstanding," Jamie Carragher said on CBS Sports, praising Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker's impressive performance. "That was probably the best performance of his career tonight, certainly in a Liverpool shirt. If Liverpool win the competition, this performance will be remembered for years to come."