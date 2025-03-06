29-year-old followed his sister to her death

Firefighters knew the victims

The accidents are so similar that they send a shiver down the spine of even outsiders. A look back to July 14, 2023: Back then, the emergency services were called to a serious accident. Near the Avia petrol station in Niederneukirchen, a small red car and a low-loader collided head-on. The 25-year-old female driver was fatally injured in the accident. Many of the firefighters called to the scene knew the young woman and had gone to school with her.