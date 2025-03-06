Ski jumping: Men’s team competition LIVE from 17:05

Like Kraft and Hörl, Tschofenig was also part of the ÖSV quartet that took bronze in Planica in 2023. The Four Hills Tour winner is looking for more in Norway. "I really like team competitions. You can make mistakes there, others can make mistakes, someone has to sort them out and it still works. There will never be eight perfect jumps. But you have to go in with that attitude," said Tschofenig in the APA interview. In contrast to him and World Cup debutant Ortner, who did much better in the training sessions than veteran Michael Hayböck, Kraft and Hörl know how to complete a major event to perfection. The latter was also part of the 2022 Olympic gold medal team.