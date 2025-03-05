Kogler warns of the end of the EU in ten years’ time

FPÖ against further military aid for Ukraine

"It is in our interest that we do not have a dictated peace in Ukraine that only gives Putin time to regroup his troops," said Meinl-Reisinger. FPÖ MEP Susanne Fürst tabled a motion to oblige Stocker not to agree to any conclusions at the EU summit that would provide billions in further military aid for Ukraine. However, the motion was rejected with the votes of the four other parties.