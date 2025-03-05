Topping-out ceremony reached
The most modern IT campus in the country is growing here
29,000 square meters of high-tech, green roofs, space for 1,500 IT experts - Dynatrace, the world's leading software company with its founding and development site in Linz, is celebrating the next stage at Winterhafen with the topping-out ceremony. The new campus, the extension of which will be completed by the end of the year, is set to attract talent from all over the world.
As is well known, the software giant Dynatrace originally wanted to aim high at Linz's Winterhafen: a 17-storey high-rise building with a seven-storey underground garage was included in the initial plans. However, after intensive discussions with residents and, above all, with representatives of the city, a radical change of course was initiated.
Instead of being taller, the extension is now wider - as a modern, seven-storey campus with a significantly smaller underground garage. The decision was well received, including by the city's design advisory board, which gave the project the green light in 2022. "In retrospect, the project has even become more attractive as a result," emphasizes Veronika Leibetseder, Global Vice President Workplace Experience at Dynatrace. Peter Riegler, Managing Director of construction company Neunteufel, also sees the realignment as a real benefit: "It has opened up completely new opportunities."
Construction fully on schedule
Yesterday - just under a year after the start of construction - the topping-out ceremony was celebrated. In total, a 29,000 m² high-tech campus with lush green roofs, spacious terraces and lots of glass is being built at the founding site. The new building will be connected to the existing building in stages and will provide space for 1,500 IT experts. Completion is scheduled for the end of 2025, with move-in expected in fall 2026.
Green magnet for top talent
With its modern concept, Dynatrace not only wants to create a workplace, but also a real talent magnet. "With generous green and open spaces, open architecture and a sophisticated concept for modern working, we want to create an environment that will have a strong pull effect on talent far beyond Austria," explains Leibetseder.
The infrastructure also contributes to this: A company kindergarten, an in-house gym, a spacious company restaurant and an extended café are intended to make the campus a feel-good place - and an international hotspot for the IT, AI and security community.
Sustainability is a top priority
The new campus will also be a showcase project in terms of sustainability: a 250 kWp photovoltaic system on the roof, 300 bicycle parking spaces including a service station, charging stations for e-cars, e-bikes and e-scooters as well as generously landscaped open spaces are all part of the comprehensive sustainability concept.
A quarter of the extension is sublet
Another contribution to sustainability: as Dynatrace will only gradually reach full staffing levels, 5150 square meters of office space will be available for subletting until then. "We believe that state-of-the-art workspace in a prime location on Linz's Digital Mile should not be left empty. That is our motivation for this decision. We don't want to make a profit with it," Leibetseder clarifies.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.