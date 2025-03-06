P&R in Neumarkt
The station parking lots are still full
The access system in Neumarkt has been in place for two months. This means that only public transport users can use the facilities free of charge and more spaces are available. Nevertheless, the parking lot is bursting at the seams, as a "Krone" local inspection shows.
There were exactly two free parking spaces at the Park&Ride parking lot near the train station in Neumarkt on Wednesday morning around 9 a.m., as a "Krone" local inspection shows. One or two drivers were already "creatively" using green spaces as parking lots. The new access system has been in place since January 7. This is intended to guarantee that only public transport users use the facilities. As reported, the ticket enables free parking.
Neumarkt's mayor David Egger (SPÖ) is at least cautiously optimistic about the development: "Since the introduction of the access system, I haven't received any complaints about capacity utilization." Previously, the situation was different. What is striking is that the free alternative parking lot nearby is much fuller than in previous months. "We'll soon see if they are permanent parkers," says the city manager. A displacement effect is certainly conceivable.
I haven't had any complaints about capacity utilization so far. That used to be different. So I see this as a good sign, even if there are no figures yet. That will be assessed after a quarter of a year.
Egger also confirms what the site inspection showed. A lot of users come from neighboring Upper Austria. "I estimate that it will be around 40 percent," reports Egger, who is convinced that a parking garage will be needed at the Flachgau public transport hub in the future.
Time is still too short for railroad companies
The Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) are currently still observing developments on site. However, the period is still too short for a serious assessment. In principle, the company's aim is for customers to switch to public transport as close to their homes as possible and thus keep the journey by car as short as possible. "The timetable offer in Neumarkt is well geared towards this, for example for transferring from the Mattigtal to the trains on the western route," says ÖBB.
