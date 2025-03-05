Initiatives to find a way out of the crisis

Austerity package as a burden

However, Hoffmann has had to put up with the criticism that he is damaging the economy. He rejects the criticism and counters: "The federal government of recent years has left behind a financial fiasco. Now a multi-billion euro austerity package is being imposed that will burden ordinary citizens, municipalities and small and medium-sized enterprises." Ways out of the crisis are needed. "In implementing municipal infrastructure projects, the state will continue to support the municipalities in a targeted manner - and more profoundly than the other federal states," is the announcement from the state parliament in Eisenstadt.