Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Major challenge

Initiatives to find a way out of the crisis

Nachrichten
05.03.2025 14:00

The situation is tense. Municipalities are facing enormous challenges. Many contracts worth millions have come to a standstill. Fresh impetus is urgently needed.

0 Kommentare

Municipalities play a decisive role in the labor market. In difficult times, when many municipalities are facing major financial challenges, their role in creating jobs and supporting job seekers is becoming increasingly important.

Zitat Icon

Burgenland's 171 municipalities have invested 600 million euros in regional contracts over the past five years.

SPÖ-Gemeindesprecher Thomas Hoffmann

"The municipalities are reliable partners for the economy. With their commitment to local companies, they make a full contribution to stability," explains SPÖ municipal spokesperson Thomas Hoffmann, Member of Parliament and Mayor of Schattendorf. In addition, the municipalities open up special employment prospects for the long-term unemployed and people with disabilities.

"The time has long since come to launch new initiatives"
 It's not all plain sailing. As head of the town, Hoffmann took an alternative opportunity to have urgently needed maintenance work carried out. By involving municipal employees and cooperating with the AMS, the long-term unemployed are involved in some projects. This type of cooperation is nothing new. When it comes to the maintenance of green spaces, for example, municipalities like to call on jobseekers to carry out the unavoidable tasks in spring and/or summer on a temporary basis.

Austerity package as a burden
However, Hoffmann has had to put up with the criticism that he is damaging the economy. He rejects the criticism and counters: "The federal government of recent years has left behind a financial fiasco. Now a multi-billion euro austerity package is being imposed that will burden ordinary citizens, municipalities and small and medium-sized enterprises." Ways out of the crisis are needed. "In implementing municipal infrastructure projects, the state will continue to support the municipalities in a targeted manner - and more profoundly than the other federal states," is the announcement from the state parliament in Eisenstadt. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf