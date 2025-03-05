"Scary!"
Giant bikini Kardashian causes ridicule and scorn
This PR campaign has probably backfired! Because to celebrate her latest Skims bikini collection, Kim Kardashian had an XXL version of herself set up in New York's Times Square. But fans of the curvy 44-year-old are reacting to the puffed-up reality star with plenty of mockery and derision.
It was only on Tuesday that Kim Kardashian released the latest advertising campaign for her Skims Swim collection. The pictures show the curvy queen in a wet T-shirt and extra-skimpy two-pieces in blue and leo style, among other things.
Kardashian in XXL
To celebrate the new collection, the 44-year-old came up with something very special: a giant, inflatable version of herself, which has just been installed in New York's Times Square and is of course also wearing nothing more than an XXS bikini.
But the busty Kim copy is anything but well received by fans - on the contrary!
"Dear Skims, but this is horrible"
Shortly after the oversized Kim was set up in New York, the first cheeky comments appeared online. The Kardashian doll looks "as if she's ashamed to be there", joked one fan on social media, referring to the pose of the rubber doll stretching out in the middle of New York with her arms over her eyes.
Others wrote that the fake Kim was simply "scary", while others joked that people should "run for their lives". "This is so scary," declared one, while another said, "I love Skims yes, but this is so gruesome."
"Unrealistic representation"
The fake Kardashian's sweeping curves are also criticized by fans. "It's such an unrealistic portrayal of a woman's body," grumbled one Kim fan.
Kardashian herself, however, is a big fan of the fake bikini Kim. In her Instagram stories, the bikini designer posted several photos of the installation and cheered: "OMG, I can't believe there's a 20-meter tall swimming doll of me in Skims Swim in the middle of Times Square."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.