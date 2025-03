Career changer from the forestry sector becomes provincial councillor

ÖVP leader and Deputy Governor Manuela Khom is delighted with the new appointment: "We are very pleased to have found a man with expertise in economics and finance in Willi Ehrenhöfer. After all, he was the director of Austria's largest forestry company." Ehrenhöfer expressed his thanks for the trust placed in him - it was a "great honor and a great challenge" to fulfill this office. The new provincial councillor will be officially elected in the provincial parliament on Thursday.