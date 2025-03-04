"Krone" Gschnas
An evening of superlatives
The guests celebrated Rose Monday to the full at the "Krone" Wilderer Gschnas. Party atmosphere with Mountain Crew, 2:tages:bart and Anna-Carina Woitschack. Why guests even appeared as models on the catwalk and the foam roll king was moved to tears.
"There's one more encore. But I have to catch the train to Salzburg at 4.30 a.m. because my flight is to Cologne." Anna-Carina Woitschack fired up the audience once again at the end of her performance at the "Krone" Poachers' Carnival before the pop starlet passed the baton to 2:tages:bart. The mood barometer shot up again with the party music of the two DJs - the stage in the Design Center was quickly transformed into a catwalk. There were more than enough models, and the ladies and gentlemen from the audience did a sensational job. Even the guys from Mountain Crew could only applaud appreciatively, whereby Philipp Rafetseder and Co. naturally went one better and sacrificed their shirts for the pretty girls. Well, there's no sin on the mountain pasture.
Mountain Crew stripped bare
A fun-loving group of ladies couldn't get enough of the sight of the dashing pop singers from Linz. Understandable, because the boy band from the Alps didn't just show off their musical skills - their naked torsos were definitely worth more than just a glance. One young colleague from the Krone's marketing department really dressed up: Giorgio Cipolleta, a true Italian, bought a pair of lederhosen especially for the Gschnas. Bravo! ÖVP party leader Margit Angerlehner also liked it. Waltraud and Karl Guschlbauer were also happy - "OÖ-Krone" editor-in-chief Alexandra Halouska presented the foam roller king and his wife with a special gift: on the occasion of their 42nd company anniversary and Waltraud's 60th birthday, they received a specially designed "Krone" front page.
All event photos from the Gschnas can be seen at cityfoto.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
