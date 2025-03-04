An evening of superlatives

"There's one more encore. But I have to catch the train to Salzburg at 4.30 a.m. because my flight is to Cologne." Anna-Carina Woitschack fired up the audience once again at the end of her performance at the "Krone" Poachers' Carnival before the pop starlet passed the baton to 2:tages:bart. The mood barometer shot up again with the party music of the two DJs - the stage in the Design Center was quickly transformed into a catwalk. There were more than enough models, and the ladies and gentlemen from the audience did a sensational job. Even the guys from Mountain Crew could only applaud appreciatively, whereby Philipp Rafetseder and Co. naturally went one better and sacrificed their shirts for the pretty girls. Well, there's no sin on the mountain pasture.