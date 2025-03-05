Tyrolean air still heavily polluted

Air pollution classified as carcinogenic

Traffic is responsible for more than half of nitrogen oxide pollution, especially diesel exhaust fumes. The environmental physician Hans-Peter Hutter from the Medical University of Vienna warns of health damage: "Car exhaust gases such as ultrafine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and the like have a lot to offer. Air pollution has been proven to be carcinogenic. Particles also promote diabetes and neurodermatitis. Unfortunately, the health effects have long been downplayed and the toxicity of diesel exhaust and NO2 has even been denied. Therefore, despite various improvements, there is still a lot of room for improvement when it comes to measures to reduce exhaust fumes."