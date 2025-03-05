Current analysis shows
Tyrolean air still heavily polluted
The highest nitrogen dioxide pollution levels in Austria were measured in Vomp in the Tyrolean lowlands last year. However, according to the Federal Office, the currently applicable, high EU limit values were complied with in Tyrol.
The current limit values for air pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrogen oxides (NOX) were complied with in Tyrol last year. This is the result of a recent analysis by Verkehrsclub Österreich (VCÖ) based on data from the Austrian Federal Environment Agency.
"Thanks to numerous measures, air pollution in Tyrol has decreased significantly over the past 20 years. But from a health perspective, the levels of particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide are still too high," says VCÖ expert Katharina Jaschinsky, summarizing the latest measurement data from the federal authority.
The values recommended by the World Health Organization are exceeded at most measuring points.
The highest nitrogen dioxide levels in Austria were measured in Vomp near the A12, while the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline values were exceeded at eleven other measuring points. As the current limit values for pollutants are too high, the EU has decided to reduce the guide values for particulate matter and nitrogen dioxide. However, these will not come into force until 2030 and are twice as high as those recommended by the World Health Organization.
2.5 million transit trucks as the main polluters
The nitrogen value in Vomp on the A12 was around 29 micrograms per cubic meter of air. The future EU limit value for nitrogen dioxide was also exceeded in Vill on the A13, in Lienz at the Amlacherkreuzung junction, in Kundl on the A12 in Hall in Tirol and in Innsbruck, and the WHO recommended value from a health perspective was exceeded at a further six measuring points.
Air pollution was classified as a proven carcinogen more than ten years ago.
Air pollution classified as carcinogenic
Traffic is responsible for more than half of nitrogen oxide pollution, especially diesel exhaust fumes. The environmental physician Hans-Peter Hutter from the Medical University of Vienna warns of health damage: "Car exhaust gases such as ultrafine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide and the like have a lot to offer. Air pollution has been proven to be carcinogenic. Particles also promote diabetes and neurodermatitis. Unfortunately, the health effects have long been downplayed and the toxicity of diesel exhaust and NO2 has even been denied. Therefore, despite various improvements, there is still a lot of room for improvement when it comes to measures to reduce exhaust fumes."
