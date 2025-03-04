Unusual!
Leipzig pays a visit to sister club Salzburg
After Lindsey Vonn on Tuesday, Red Bull Salzburg will have even more prominent training guests this week. None other than sister club RB Leipzig is coming to the city of Mozart for a short training camp.
Difficult times call for special or unusual measures. RB Leipzig seems to think so too. The Saxons, who are in a serious crisis, are holding a short training camp before the Bundesliga match in Freiburg on Saturday (18:30). And that in Salzburg. As the club announced on Tuesday, they will arrive on Wednesday evening and travel on to Freiburg on Friday afternoon. The Mozartstädter's sister club will hold its sessions at the academy in Liefering.
"We're traveling to Salzburg to focus on preparing for Freiburg and the last important phase of the season. I am convinced that this change of perspective will give us additional energy," coach Marco Rose, who has come under heavy criticism, was quoted as saying in a press release.
Schlager stays at home
The German himself was a successful member of the Salzburg Bulls for many years. As are a number of players: Nicolas Seiwald, Peter Gulacsi, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl and Benjamin Sesko are also returning to the city of Mozart. They are joined by assistant coach and former crowd favorite Alexander Zickler and athletics coach Patrick Eibenberger, two coaches who have already worked in the city of Mozart. Injured Xaver Schlager (knee) will remain in Leipzig.
A possible test match or similar between Salzburg and the German Bundesliga club is not on the agenda. RB Leipzig is not the first prominent guest of the Bulls this week. On Tuesday, ski star Lindsey Vonn was present in the hallowed halls of the training center in Taxham.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.