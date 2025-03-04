Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unusual!

Leipzig pays a visit to sister club Salzburg

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 14:35

After Lindsey Vonn on Tuesday, Red Bull Salzburg will have even more prominent training guests this week. None other than sister club RB Leipzig is coming to the city of Mozart for a short training camp. 

0 Kommentare

Difficult times call for special or unusual measures. RB Leipzig seems to think so too. The Saxons, who are in a serious crisis, are holding a short training camp before the Bundesliga match in Freiburg on Saturday (18:30). And that in Salzburg. As the club announced on Tuesday, they will arrive on Wednesday evening and travel on to Freiburg on Friday afternoon. The Mozartstädter's sister club will hold its sessions at the academy in Liefering. 

"We're traveling to Salzburg to focus on preparing for Freiburg and the last important phase of the season. I am convinced that this change of perspective will give us additional energy," coach Marco Rose, who has come under heavy criticism, was quoted as saying in a press release.

Christoph Baumgartner is also part of the squad in Salzburg. (Bild: GEPA)
Christoph Baumgartner is also part of the squad in Salzburg.
(Bild: GEPA)

Schlager stays at home
The German himself was a successful member of the Salzburg Bulls for many years. As are a number of players: Nicolas Seiwald, Peter Gulacsi, Amadou Haidara, Kevin Kampl and Benjamin Sesko are also returning to the city of Mozart. They are joined by assistant coach and former crowd favorite Alexander Zickler and athletics coach Patrick Eibenberger, two coaches who have already worked in the city of Mozart. Injured Xaver Schlager (knee) will remain in Leipzig.

A possible test match or similar between Salzburg and the German Bundesliga club is not on the agenda. RB Leipzig is not the first prominent guest of the Bulls this week. On Tuesday, ski star Lindsey Vonn was present in the hallowed halls of the training center in Taxham. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf