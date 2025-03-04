Leipzig pays a visit to sister club Salzburg

Difficult times call for special or unusual measures. RB Leipzig seems to think so too. The Saxons, who are in a serious crisis, are holding a short training camp before the Bundesliga match in Freiburg on Saturday (18:30). And that in Salzburg. As the club announced on Tuesday, they will arrive on Wednesday evening and travel on to Freiburg on Friday afternoon. The Mozartstädter's sister club will hold its sessions at the academy in Liefering.