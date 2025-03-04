Gargellen is ready
120,000 cubic meters of snow for the perfect World Cup test
In March 2027, Vorarlberg will become the hub of the freestyle, freeski and snowboarding world when the World Championships come to the Montafon. In order to be perfectly prepared, the first test events are already taking place this winter. After the mogul skiers on the Golm recently caused a stir, the European Cup for raceboarders will be held in Gargellen this week.
"The weather forecast for the coming weekend is excellent," beams Pierre Egger. The man from Frastanz, who has made eight starts in the Ski World Cup and has a 22nd place in the slalom in Kitzbühel as his best result, is snowboarding in Gargellen these days. The reason: the 47-year-old is the venue manager for the 2027 FIS Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard World Championships. After the European Moguls Cup recently stopped off at Golm, Skiclub Montafon is also organizing the first test run for the alpine raceboarders for the World Championships this weekend.
"The mountain railroads have done excellent preparatory work and moved 120,000 cubic meters of snow to lay the foundation for the piste on the Schafberg," reveals Egger, who is working with the numerous helpers from the valley associations to put the finishing touches to the course. "We've also watered the race course in the last few days - it's already looking very, very good."
Ingenious: the finish area is right next to the Schafberghüsli - so interested spectators can take the gondola up and be right in the middle of the action without having to get on their skis or snowboards themselves.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.