120,000 cubic meters of snow for the perfect World Cup test

"The weather forecast for the coming weekend is excellent," beams Pierre Egger. The man from Frastanz, who has made eight starts in the Ski World Cup and has a 22nd place in the slalom in Kitzbühel as his best result, is snowboarding in Gargellen these days. The reason: the 47-year-old is the venue manager for the 2027 FIS Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard World Championships. After the European Moguls Cup recently stopped off at Golm, Skiclub Montafon is also organizing the first test run for the alpine raceboarders for the World Championships this weekend.