Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Gargellen is ready

120,000 cubic meters of snow for the perfect World Cup test

Nachrichten
04.03.2025 18:25

In March 2027, Vorarlberg will become the hub of the freestyle, freeski and snowboarding world when the World Championships come to the Montafon. In order to be perfectly prepared, the first test events are already taking place this winter. After the mogul skiers on the Golm recently caused a stir, the European Cup for raceboarders will be held in Gargellen this week.

0 Kommentare

"The weather forecast for the coming weekend is excellent," beams Pierre Egger. The man from Frastanz, who has made eight starts in the Ski World Cup and has a 22nd place in the slalom in Kitzbühel as his best result, is snowboarding in Gargellen these days. The reason: the 47-year-old is the venue manager for the 2027 FIS Freestyle, Freeski and Snowboard World Championships. After the European Moguls Cup recently stopped off at Golm, Skiclub Montafon is also organizing the first test run for the alpine raceboarders for the World Championships this weekend.

Intensive work has been going on over the past few days. (Bild: zVg)
Intensive work has been going on over the past few days.
(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)

"The mountain railroads have done excellent preparatory work and moved 120,000 cubic meters of snow to lay the foundation for the piste on the Schafberg," reveals Egger, who is working with the numerous helpers from the valley associations to put the finishing touches to the course. "We've also watered the race course in the last few days - it's already looking very, very good."

Ingenious: the finish area is right next to the Schafberghüsli - so interested spectators can take the gondola up and be right in the middle of the action without having to get on their skis or snowboards themselves.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Sudoku
SpieleBild
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf