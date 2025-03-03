A fuss in Wetzelsdorf
“We want a seat at the table”
The expansion and conversion of the Graz-Lieboch railroad line is causing resentment among many residents in Wetzelsdorf and Straßgang. As early as 2023, those affected therefore founded an official association to campaign against ÖBB's construction projects in the west of Graz.
"We are not against public transport, we just want a sensible design," says Maria Baumgartner. The expert in landscape architecture and planning is deputy chairwoman of the "Public transport with quality of life" association.
Optimal solution for residents
However, the current plans for a double-track extension and the entire electrification of the line from Graz Köflacherbahnhof to Lieboch do not make sense for the association. According to Baumgartner, instead of electrification, the purchase and use of battery-electric train sets would be more sensible, cheaper and safer. This switch would mean that the planned construction of overhead lines could be dispensed with and citizens would not be exposed to any additional danger from the high current fields.
The introduction of the "Karlsruhe model" would also be an option for Baumgartner: "This would mean that the S-Bahn would run as a light rail line from the city limits and would have to keep to the maximum speed of the streetcar." With this system, the construction of underpasses could be avoided, as they would then not be necessary. Other points in favor of this alternative: Quick to implement and cost-effective.
The association now has an appointment with Styrian Transport Minister Claudia Holzer (FPÖ): "We would like to be included in the planning process. We want to be at the table," says Baumgartner. The "Public transport with quality of life" association sees a problem above all in the communication between those responsible and local residents, who they say receive too little information about the plans.
