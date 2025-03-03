“I was persecuted, but nobody took me seriously!”

Nobody wanted to believe the victim

In any case, there is a back story to the attack and it could possibly have been prevented. "I was followed for months, mostly by a car," the Iraqi describes in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Of course, he did not keep this fact to himself, but also told the interim managing director of TSD, Florian Stolz, during a meeting. The reaction: nobody paid any attention to the worried man. The cryptic explanation even came from internal circles: "The employees here just don't like you."