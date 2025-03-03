Asylum scandal whistleblower
“I was persecuted, but nobody took me seriously!”
Was he to be silenced? The attack on the Iraqi (30) who uncovered an asylum scandal around the Innsbruck emergency shelter of the Tyrolean Social Services (TSD) and was mauled by a mobile squad at the same time continues to cause horror. The victim says he had already been followed for months - no one wanted to help him.
Unknown perpetrators brutally attacked the 30-year-old Iraqi - as reported - on Saturday evening near a parking lot in Zirl. The attack happened almost simultaneously with the publication of an article in the "Krone" newspaper about abuses at the TSD emergency shelter on Schusterbergweg in Innsbruck. The Iraqi, who had worked there for more than a year, had been dismissed without motive after he had pointed out the grievances internally. The "Krone" made the scandal public at the weekend and the Iraqi was beaten almost to death on Saturday evening.
Wishes for recovery and speculation
The police investigation is in full swing, but there are still no concrete results. The victim, who is still in hospital in Innsbruck with serious injuries, is constantly receiving wishes for recovery from former colleagues. Some would also speculate about the background to the brutal attack and see a connection between the discovery of the scandal and the attack with baseball bats and knives.
I was followed for months, mostly by a car.
Das Opfer
Nobody wanted to believe the victim
In any case, there is a back story to the attack and it could possibly have been prevented. "I was followed for months, mostly by a car," the Iraqi describes in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Of course, he did not keep this fact to himself, but also told the interim managing director of TSD, Florian Stolz, during a meeting. The reaction: nobody paid any attention to the worried man. The cryptic explanation even came from internal circles: "The employees here just don't like you."
He also informed the police and the financial police about his worrying observations. Again, the 30-year-old felt that he was not being taken seriously. The police now have to find out whether there really is a connection with the attack.
Of course, they also have to clarify whether there is a connection between the attack and the uncovering of the asylum scandal. Insiders believe this is certainly possible.
Managing director denies valid accusations
In the context of the scandal surrounding the emergency shelter, which involves social dumping, illegal residents, security problems and drug dealing, the former manager is increasingly coming under the spotlight. As reported, she was dismissed. The interim TSD managing director Florian Stolz wants nothing to do with allegations such as illegal residents. However, the "Krone" has the relevant, valid written documents and evidence.
The grievances surrounding Tiroler Soziale Dienste (TSD), a 100% subsidiary of the state that is supposed to look after refugees and homeless people in the state, had already caused several strong political reactions. Now more have been added.
"The employees of the emergency shelter, as well as local residents, must be able to feel safe. I expect Philip Wohlgemuth, who is responsible for the TSD, to ensure order and transparent communication. Abuses should be rectified by the provincial government, not covered up," says Gebi Mair, chairman of the Green Party in the provincial parliament.
Das Neue Innsbruck is also sharply critical. "Everything is out of joint. Obviously the problem is being deliberately ignored instead of working out solutions. This is irresponsible. Blatant silence and looking the other way seems to be the order of the day," says StR Markus Stoll, calling for swift clarification.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.