ÖGK offers mobile vaccination campaign against HPV

Free offer for under-30s

Human papilloma viruses (HPV) affect women and men, 85 to 90 percent of all people become infected in the course of their lives. An infection usually heals and disappears within a few years. However, some infections persist unnoticed and can also cause serious illnesses such as genital warts, precancerous lesions and cancer in the genital and anal area as well as in the throat and pharynx.