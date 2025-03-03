From Vienna to Salzburg
ÖGK offers mobile vaccination campaign against HPV
85 to 90 percent of all people become infected with HPV in the course of their lives. These viruses can cause infections, skin and cell changes, especially in the genital area. However, serious illnesses such as HPV-related cancer are also possible. The Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖVP) is now offering a mobile vaccination campaign.
From April 2, doctors will be vaccinating against HPV in a mobile health center. Those interested do not need to register, but are asked to bring their vaccination card, e-card and photo ID. The so-called Health Mobil will stop in Vienna on April 2nd, in Klagenfurt on April 10th, in Innsbruck on the 15th, in Linz on May 6th and in Salzburg on May 8th.
The campaign is backed by ÖGK and the Austrian Society of the Golden Cross, a non-profit association focusing on health promotion.
Free offer for under-30s
Human papilloma viruses (HPV) affect women and men, 85 to 90 percent of all people become infected in the course of their lives. An infection usually heals and disappears within a few years. However, some infections persist unnoticed and can also cause serious illnesses such as genital warts, precancerous lesions and cancer in the genital and anal area as well as in the throat and pharynx.
In Austria, an average of three women a week have died from HPV-related cancer in recent years. Vaccination is recommended for all adults, adolescents and children between the ages of 9 and 30. It is free of charge in Austria for those under 30.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.