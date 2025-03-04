Why more and more roosters are ending up on the street

Information requested

Animal shelters are therefore being contacted more and more frequently when free-range cockerels are spotted far away from stables. Just last week, a completely exhausted cockerel was rescued not far from the Waldhof in the district of Krems. "He was extremely dirty with droppings on his legs and toes," said Specht, describing the poor bird's condition. In order to bring the owner to justice, the Krems animal shelter is asking for information about the owner, which will of course be treated confidentially: 0664/4020202.