Trend as cause
Why more and more roosters are ending up on the street
Animal welfare activists warn: because private chicken breeding is booming, more and more unloved cockerels are being abandoned. But they are not made for a life in the wild.
Self-sufficiency is becoming increasingly popular, not least due to rising food prices. But nowadays it's not just the home-grown cucumber or tomatoes from the raised bed that are allowed. Many garden owners already keep chickens on part of their plot. After all, what could be better than getting your breakfast egg from your own chicken every day?
However, the trend also has its pitfalls - especially for roosters. Because most hobby farmers have no use for them. "If the hens are allowed to breed, the eggs will not only hatch into hens. In most cases, however, adult cockerels don't get along," says Andrea Specht, President of the Lower Austrian Animal Welfare Association.
Dying in agony or a quick death
She and her fellow animal welfare activists are also directly experiencing the consequences of the increasing number of private chicken farms, which incidentally have to be reported to the authorities within seven days of starting. This is because the unwanted male poultry are usually simply abandoned. "But cockerels are not made for a life in the wild, they die in agony or quickly become victims of predators," says Specht. Releasing them is therefore tantamount to cruelty to animals.
Information requested
Animal shelters are therefore being contacted more and more frequently when free-range cockerels are spotted far away from stables. Just last week, a completely exhausted cockerel was rescued not far from the Waldhof in the district of Krems. "He was extremely dirty with droppings on his legs and toes," said Specht, describing the poor bird's condition. In order to bring the owner to justice, the Krems animal shelter is asking for information about the owner, which will of course be treated confidentially: 0664/4020202.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.