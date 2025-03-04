Car plant in Steyr
BMW invested over half a billion here
The BMW Group in Austria is celebrating a mega year in 2024: sales growth of over three percent, record e-car registrations and half a billion euros in investments! But despite the successes, the Group warns: "The automotive ecosystem is under pressure."
With sales of 9.2 billion euros, the BMW Group broke all records in Austria last year. One success factor was e-mobility: while the entire market for fully electric vehicles (BEV) slumped by 6.3 percent in 2024, e-cars from BMW (the iX models) and MINI grew by a whopping 24 percent. This puts BMW in second place in the Austrian e-car market after Tesla.
The number of employees is also on the rise. At the end of last year, the Group had 5849 employees in Austria - an increase of six percent. And the Steyr plant is starting production of electric motors for the first time: Starting in the fall, electric motors will roll off the production line here, with up to 600,000 units to be produced annually in the final phase. "A huge contribution to the future viability of the site," says plant manager Klaus von Moltke.
Record investments, but also warnings
The BMW Group pumped over 569 million euros into Austria in 2024 - more than ever before. But despite the successes, Alexander Bamberger, head of the BMW sales company, sees dark clouds on the horizon: "The automotive ecosystem in Europe is under massive pressure. The supplier industry is suffering." As a result, many jobs are also at risk.
Bamberger is calling for more openness to technology and, at the same time, growth impetus for e-mobility. This is the only way European car manufacturers can remain competitive. But the BMW Group remains optimistic: with the new e-car platform "Neue Klasse", which will go into production from fall 2025, the Group wants to take off again.
BMW Motorrad breaks all records
Not only cars, but also BMW motorcycles are in demand: 2,300 bikes were sold in Austria in 2024 - an increase of 8.5 percent. The best result in the company's history!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
