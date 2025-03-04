BMW invested over half a billion here

The number of employees is also on the rise. At the end of last year, the Group had 5849 employees in Austria - an increase of six percent. And the Steyr plant is starting production of electric motors for the first time: Starting in the fall, electric motors will roll off the production line here, with up to 600,000 units to be produced annually in the final phase. "A huge contribution to the future viability of the site," says plant manager Klaus von Moltke.