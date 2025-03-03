"Let It Talk To Me"
Dancehall star Sean Paul with new single
Jamaican dancehall star Sean Paul is known for his unique mix of reggae, dancehall and hip-hop. His catchy rhythms and distinctive voice have made him internationally famous. Now, after years, he is back with a new single "Let It Talk To Me" which he recorded with the Romanian singer INNA.
Sean Paul Ryan Francis Henriques - that's the full name of the world-famous dancehall musician. With his unique dancehall and reggae vibes, he has been shaping the music scene for decades and has worked with numerous world stars. His collaborations include Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dua Lipa, Jay Sean, Nina Sky and many more - including the world's fastest rapper Busta Rhymes.
The 52-year-old Jamaican was an integral part of the music industry in the 2000s. Over the course of his career, he released nine studio albums, with "Dutty Rock" (2002) being the most successful. With hits such as "Gimme the Light", "Get Busy", "Like Glue" and "I'm Still in Love", the album conquered the charts and became a worldwide success. In 2004, it even won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.
No other album was ever able to match the huge success of "Dutty Rock" - even his last album "Scorcha" from 2022 was nowhere near as popular. Although he celebrated great success with a few singles such as "Cheap Thrills" (with Sia) or "Rockabye" (with Clean Bandit), even these didn't come close to classics like "Get Busy" or "Gimme the Light".
Two new songs within a month
In the last few weeks, Sean Paul seems to have been working hard to get back to his old successes. A remix of the single "Push 2 Start" with singer Tyla was released on February 14, and the accompanying music video will be released on Tuesday, according to a post by the singer. The song without Sean Paul was successful in several countries and remained in the charts for several weeks. It remains to be seen how the new version with the Jamaican will be received by the public.
Now comes "Let It Talk To Me", a feature with the Romanian musician INNA, a new track that is stylistically reminiscent of "Got to Love You" (2011). The singer has already posted a clip on the TikTok platform showing what the video will look like. At the moment you can listen to the track on YouTube and of course on other platforms, but there is no official video yet.
What does the new single sound like?
The song convinces with a catchy rhythm, soft drums and a light bass with reggae elements. INNA's voice fits in perfectly: delicate yet powerful, she lends the melody an elegant, almost hypnotic note.
Conclusion: sounds good and gives us back the 2000s vibe.
It remains to be seen whether Sean Paul's new songs will really be able to follow on from the old hits. He himself is not giving up and that's a good thing. In an interview with the British music magazine New Musical Express, or "NME" for short, he said: "No, man, I'm not going to retire until I'm as dead as a tire. Trust me".
Fans can therefore continue to look forward to fresh tracks and energetic live shows, as an international tour starting on April 8 is already scheduled, albeit without a stop in Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.