Dancehall star Sean Paul with new single

Two new songs within a month

In the last few weeks, Sean Paul seems to have been working hard to get back to his old successes. A remix of the single "Push 2 Start" with singer Tyla was released on February 14, and the accompanying music video will be released on Tuesday, according to a post by the singer. The song without Sean Paul was successful in several countries and remained in the charts for several weeks. It remains to be seen how the new version with the Jamaican will be received by the public.