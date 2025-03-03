Blue couple
How the Lugners get involved in Viennese politics
The Baumeister daughter and her husband bask in the spotlight on the society stage. Both are anchored in the FPÖ. Jacqueline Lugner sits on the executive floor of the blue economy. Her husband wants to become a member of the local council. These are the roles they play in the party.
Richard Lugner, the socialite and master builder who died last year, left a gaping hole at this year's Opera Ball. No dazzling appearance with a world star in his arms. No waltz with a Hollywood icon. At the State Opera, daughter Jacqueline and husband Leo sat respectfully in the box. It is actually still a year of mourning. The Viennese original died in August 2024.
On the board, but not a party member?
What few people know: "Jacky" Lugner is on the board of the Freedom Economy. Why remains a mystery. Although her profession, the 32-year-old is not standing in the cinema section of the Chamber of Commerce elections. There can only be two reasons for this: She doesn't like it personally, or she doesn't have enough support. "She has too few supporters," says a Chamber insider.
Her husband Leo Lugner (formerly Kohlbauer) remains cryptic about the reasons to "Krone": "She's simply not running. My wife concentrates on business, I concentrate on politics." According to the 38-year-old, his wife is not even a party member. Her job: making contacts.
Leo Lugner wants to join the local council
Let's move on to Leo Lugner: district councillor and district party chairman of the FPÖ-Mariahilf, also a member of the Vienna state parliament for several years. In 2020, in 10th place on the blue list of candidates for the municipal elections, he has now slipped out of the top 10. He is also said to have reduced his working hours in the City Hall Blue press team. He is not said to have great career ambitions.
However, Lugner is said to be the top candidate in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus. His goal is to become a member of the local council. If, as many polls currently suggest, the Blue Party can actually double its number of votes, a seat in the town hall (and thus a generous family income) should be guaranteed.
All other members and ex-members of the Lugner clan, the sons or former wives of the real estate tycoon are (as far as is known) not politically active, but some of them continue to attend society events.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.