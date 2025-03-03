Vorteilswelt
How the Lugners get involved in Viennese politics

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 16:00

The Baumeister daughter and her husband bask in the spotlight on the society stage. Both are anchored in the FPÖ. Jacqueline Lugner sits on the executive floor of the blue economy. Her husband wants to become a member of the local council. These are the roles they play in the party.

Richard Lugner, the socialite and master builder who died last year, left a gaping hole at this year's Opera Ball. No dazzling appearance with a world star in his arms. No waltz with a Hollywood icon. At the State Opera, daughter Jacqueline and husband Leo sat respectfully in the box. It is actually still a year of mourning. The Viennese original died in August 2024. 

On the board, but not a party member?
What few people know: "Jacky" Lugner is on the board of the Freedom Economy. Why remains a mystery. Although her profession, the 32-year-old is not standing in the cinema section of the Chamber of Commerce elections. There can only be two reasons for this: She doesn't like it personally, or she doesn't have enough support. "She has too few supporters," says a Chamber insider.

Her husband Leo Lugner (formerly Kohlbauer) remains cryptic about the reasons to "Krone": "She's simply not running. My wife concentrates on business, I concentrate on politics." According to the 38-year-old, his wife is not even a party member. Her job: making contacts.

Leo Lugner wants to join the local council
Let's move on to Leo Lugner: district councillor and district party chairman of the FPÖ-Mariahilf, also a member of the Vienna state parliament for several years. In 2020, in 10th place on the blue list of candidates for the municipal elections, he has now slipped out of the top 10. He is also said to have reduced his working hours in the City Hall Blue press team. He is not said to have great career ambitions.

However, Lugner is said to be the top candidate in Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus. His goal is to become a member of the local council. If, as many polls currently suggest, the Blue Party can actually double its number of votes, a seat in the town hall (and thus a generous family income) should be guaranteed. 

All other members and ex-members of the Lugner clan, the sons or former wives of the real estate tycoon are (as far as is known) not politically active, but some of them continue to attend society events.

