"I only pay monthly for things that I absolutely need," wrote one user, who emphasized that he was not a fan of subscriptions of any kind. Another user also made it clear: "For me, the only option is to have my own car - and I drive it for as long as possible." But there are also some who can get something out of the car subscription. "If you do the math, a subscription is not much more expensive than leasing or buying a car. If you plan to change your car every year, it can make perfect sense," said one krone.at user.