Debate on krone.at
Insurance, tire changes, transparency and flexibility - car providers such as vibe score points with their customers with all of this. The Viennese company recently took over the operational business, including 1000 customers, from ocay in Wels, the number two on the domestic market. The mobility service was then discussed on krone.at. Does it even have a future?
Why buy or lease a car when you can also subscribe to it? Aside from the sale of the operational business by ocay from Wels to vibe, whereby 1000 existing car subscribers were also seamlessly taken over by the Viennese company, a discussion about the mobility offer arose among readers on krone.at.
"I only pay monthly for things that I absolutely need," wrote one user, who emphasized that he was not a fan of subscriptions of any kind. Another user also made it clear: "For me, the only option is to have my own car - and I drive it for as long as possible." But there are also some who can get something out of the car subscription. "If you do the math, a subscription is not much more expensive than leasing or buying a car. If you plan to change your car every year, it can make perfect sense," said one krone.at user.
Another, on the other hand, sees it as the "future of mobility": "But more as a mobility subscription - with public transport and all the trimmings. Today I need a small car, tomorrow something to go on vacation and in a month's time a van. The provider provides what you need."
According to ocay co-founder Stefan Leeb, the market still has great potential that can be further exploited with the further development of the range of services and the necessary technical equipment. That is why the Upper Austrians want to concentrate their innovative spirit and strength fully on this expertise again, they say. And what are vibe's plans? "The combination of electromobility and car subscriptions is the core topic of new mobility," Managing Director Martin Rada is convinced.
