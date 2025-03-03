A 21-year-old recently sped away from the police at 230 km/h in his BMW M3 on Raffineriestraße in the 22nd district. He was caught and taken into custody. However, his lawyer quickly managed to get him released from Josefstadt prison. This was despite the fact that during his speeding he not only crossed into the oncoming lane several times and several drivers had to swerve sharply, but also endangered pedestrians.