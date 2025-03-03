Vorteilswelt
Stricter laws

Nachrichten
03.03.2025 11:30

The city is taking tough action against the speeding scene. However, to put a stop to it, stricter laws are also needed.

A 21-year-old recently sped away from the police at 230 km/h in his BMW M3 on Raffineriestraße in the 22nd district. He was caught and taken into custody. However, his lawyer quickly managed to get him released from Josefstadt prison. This was despite the fact that during his speeding he not only crossed into the oncoming lane several times and several drivers had to swerve sharply, but also endangered pedestrians.

Further tightening
Traffic councillor Ulli Sima (SPÖ) is now insisting on further tightening. In the last few years, the night-time priority actions have already been significantly expanded, structural measures have been taken at scene hotspots and stricter laws have been demanded and promoted at federal level. The fact that it is possible to confiscate speeding cars is a step in the right direction, but not enough.

Sima is therefore calling for the creation of the criminal offense of "prohibited motor vehicle racing" along the lines of the German legal code. There, mere participation in illegal street races can lead to two years in prison.

We need further tightening of the law along the lines of the German model. The possibility of confiscating speeding cars is a first step, but more is needed.

Verkehrsstadträtin Ulli Sima (SPÖ)

Sima is also in favor of a uniform administrative criminal record in order to be able to investigate repeat offenders across federal state borders.

Tough consequences
Mandatory retraining and the installation of speed limiters at the expense of license holders are also called for: "Anyone who recklessly endangers the lives of others must expect harsh consequences."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Viktoria Graf
Folgen Sie uns auf